Beyonce's Dad Claims She Never Told Him She was Pregnant Before Announcing it on Instagram

Mathew Knowles says he had to find out on the Internet that his daughter Beyonce is pregnant.

The 35-year-old entertainer’s dad and former manager told The Insider that his daughter never told him that she was expecting twins before announcing it on Instagram.

“I was shocked. I got a first text, and I was like, ‘Why is this person saying congratulations?’” Mathew said. “Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘Go to the web.’ I didn’t know myself.”

Since dropping her father as her manager, Beyonce and Mathew have not always had the closest relationship.

Mathew went on to say that he thought the way Beyonce and Jay Z announced the pregnancy was a “smart” business decision.

“I think it was strategy. I think there’s more to come,” Mathew said.

However, it seems like things between father and daughter are alright now. The two spoke after he learned the news and he shared some insight on her upcoming Grammys performance.

“She sounded a little tired ’cause she’s been working on the Grammy performance,” Mathew said. “We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation.”