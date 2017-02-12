Blue Ivy Carter Joins James Corden for 'Sweet Caroline' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!
Blue Ivy Carter is one of the stars of the show at the 2017 Grammys!
The five-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z joined James Corden and entertainers including Jennifer Lopez, Neil Diamond, John Legend, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and more.
At the end of the performance, Blue was seen running up to the car to join in on the fun. Watch the moment below!
#GRAMMYs: @JKCorden brings Neil Diamond, @JLo, @JohnLegend and Blue Ivy together for 'Sweet Caroline' Carpool Karaoke. pic.twitter.com/l1OMtNdfeH
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017