Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:42 pm

Blue Ivy Carter Joins James Corden for 'Sweet Caroline' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

Blue Ivy Carter is one of the stars of the show at the 2017 Grammys!

The five-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z joined James Corden and entertainers including Jennifer Lopez, Neil Diamond, John Legend, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and more.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blue Ivy Carter

At the end of the performance, Blue was seen running up to the car to join in on the fun. Watch the moment below!
