Blue Ivy Channels Prince at Grammy 2017 With Dad Jay Z
Blue Ivy adorably sits on her father Jay Z‘s lap at the 2017 Grammy Awards!
The cute duo awaited Beyonce‘s performance – like the rest of us – at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.
Blue Ivy channeled her inner Prince in a cute pink suit.
She made some funny faces while posing with Jay in the audience.
There will be a musical tribute to the late Prince tonight, so be on the lookout for that, along with Bey‘s performance!
