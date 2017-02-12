Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:44 pm

Blue Ivy Channels Prince at Grammy 2017 With Dad Jay Z

Blue Ivy Channels Prince at Grammy 2017 With Dad Jay Z

Blue Ivy adorably sits on her father Jay Z‘s lap at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

The cute duo awaited Beyonce‘s performance – like the rest of us – at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy channeled her inner Prince in a cute pink suit.

She made some funny faces while posing with Jay in the audience.

There will be a musical tribute to the late Prince tonight, so be on the lookout for that, along with Bey‘s performance!
Photos: Getty
