Britney Spears Brought Boyfriend Sam Asghari to Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys 2017 Gala!

Britney Spears had a super hot date while attending Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala – her boyfriend Sam Asghari!

The 35-year-old singer rocked a sheer dress while making her first appearance at a public event with Sam on Saturday night (February 11) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Had an amazing night at the @CliveDavis #PreGrammyGala ✨,” Britney captioned the cute photo of her and Sam on Twitter.

FYI: Britney is wearing a custom Uel Camilo dress, Loriblu shoes and bag, and a Jen Hansen ring.