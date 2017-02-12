Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 5:32 pm

Britney Spears Brought Boyfriend Sam Asghari to Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys 2017 Gala!

Britney Spears Brought Boyfriend Sam Asghari to Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys 2017 Gala!

Britney Spears had a super hot date while attending Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala – her boyfriend Sam Asghari!

The 35-year-old singer rocked a sheer dress while making her first appearance at a public event with Sam on Saturday night (February 11) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Had an amazing night at the @CliveDavis #PreGrammyGala ✨,” Britney captioned the cute photo of her and Sam on Twitter.

FYI: Britney is wearing a custom Uel Camilo dress, Loriblu shoes and bag, and a Jen Hansen ring.
Just Jared on Facebook
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 01
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 02
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 03
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 04
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 05
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 06
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 07
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 08
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 09
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 10
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 11
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari clive davis grammys party 12

Photos: WENN, Twitter
Posted to: 2017 Grammys Weekend, Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Visitor

    Does she (or her handlers) not realize these men are using her for fame and attention?

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here