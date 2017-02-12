Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 1:21 am

Britney Spears Sparkles in Sheer at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party

Britney Spears Sparkles in Sheer at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party

Britney Spears turned heads in a shiny sheer dress at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party tonight!

The event was held at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

Earlier in the day, Britney donned her swimsuit and soaked up some sun with her kids – Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10 – at the pool.

“Family time ☀️,” she captioned the Instagram photo below.

In case you missed it, read Britney‘s recent statement about her niece Maddie safely leaving the hospital after a terrifying ATV accident earlier this week.

FYI: Britney is wearing a custom Uel Camilo dress.

Click inside to see a video from Britney’s day in the sun…

‪A touch of heaven 💙‬

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

