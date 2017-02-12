Britney Spears Sparkles in Sheer at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party
Britney Spears turned heads in a shiny sheer dress at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party tonight!
The event was held at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.
Earlier in the day, Britney donned her swimsuit and soaked up some sun with her kids – Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10 – at the pool.
“Family time ☀️,” she captioned the Instagram photo below.
In case you missed it, read Britney‘s recent statement about her niece Maddie safely leaving the hospital after a terrifying ATV accident earlier this week.
FYI: Britney is wearing a custom Uel Camilo dress.
