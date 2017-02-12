Bruno Mars Pays Tribute to Prince at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

Bruno Mars and The Time paid tribute to the late, great artist Prince, singing his hits at the 2017 Grammys.

Bruno and the band played “The Bird,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” and “Jungle Love” in the epic tribute to the artist, who passed last April.

In the audience, several audience members were seen dancing to Bruno‘s performance, including Beyonce!

