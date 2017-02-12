Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:07 pm

Bruno Mars Performs 'That's What I Like' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

Bruno Mars Performs 'That's What I Like' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

Bruno Mars performed his hit song “That’s What I Like” during the beginning of the 2017 Grammys broadcast!

The 31-year-old entertainer also took the stage later to perform a tribute to the late artist Prince – stay tuned for that video on Just Jared.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bruno Mars

“That’s What I Like” is Bruno‘s new song off of his latest album 24K Magic, which is currently available to purchase.

Watch the clip of Bruno Mars singing on stage from the Grammys below…
Just Jared on Facebook
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 01
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 02
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 03
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 04
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 05
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 06
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 07
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 08
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 09
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 10
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 11
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 12
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 13
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 14
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 15
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 16
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 17
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 18
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 19
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 20
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 21
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 22
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 23
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 24
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 25
bruno mars grammys 2017 performance 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Bruno Mars, Grammys, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here