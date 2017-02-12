Bruno Mars Performs 'That's What I Like' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

Bruno Mars performed his hit song “That’s What I Like” during the beginning of the 2017 Grammys broadcast!

The 31-year-old entertainer also took the stage later to perform a tribute to the late artist Prince – stay tuned for that video on Just Jared.

“That’s What I Like” is Bruno‘s new song off of his latest album 24K Magic, which is currently available to purchase.

Watch the clip of Bruno Mars singing on stage from the Grammys below…