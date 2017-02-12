Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:07 pm
Bruno Mars Performs 'That's What I Like' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!
Bruno Mars performed his hit song “That’s What I Like” during the beginning of the 2017 Grammys broadcast!
The 31-year-old entertainer also took the stage later to perform a tribute to the late artist Prince – stay tuned for that video on Just Jared.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bruno Mars
“That’s What I Like” is Bruno‘s new song off of his latest album 24K Magic, which is currently available to purchase.
Watch the clip of Bruno Mars singing on stage from the Grammys below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Bruno Mars, Grammys, Video
Sponsored Links by ZergNet