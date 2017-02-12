Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 4:31 pm

Bryce Dallas Howard, Thandie Newton, & Julia Stiles Stun at BAFTAs 2017!

Bryce Dallas Howard, Thandie Newton, & Julia Stiles Stun at BAFTAs 2017!

Bryce Dallas Howard, Thandie Newton, and Julia Stiles all look stunning while walking the red carpet at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were Jessica Brown Findlay, Holliday Grainger, and Bryce‘s director dad Ron Howard.

FYI: Bryce is wearing a Solace London dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Thandie is wearing an Osman gown. Julia is wearing a Maria Korovilas dress, YSL shoes, an RVN bag, and Ara Vartanian jewelry. Jessica is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and bag, and Swarovski jewelry. Holliday is wearing an Ulyana Sergeenko dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and bag, and Forevermark diamonds.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the BAFTAs
Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 BAFTAs, BAFTAs, Bryce Dallas Howard, Holliday Grainger, Jessica Brown Findlay, Julia Stiles, Ron Howard, Thandie Newton

