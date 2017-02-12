Caitriona Balfe, Sofia Boutella, & Noomi Rapace Glam Up for the BAFTAs 2017!

Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe, The Mummy‘s Sofia Boutella, and Alien: Covenant‘s Noomi Rapace make their entrances on the red carpet at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were Noomi‘s Alien: Covenant co-star Carmen Ejogo and T2 Trainspotting‘s Kelly Macdonald.

FYI: Caitriona is wearing a Valentino gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Hayward clutch, and Atelier Swarovski jewelry. Noomi is wearing a Gareth Pugh dress. Kelly is wearing a Christopher Kane dress, Balenciaga shoes, a Gabriella Kiss ring, and a bracelet and earrings by Christopher Kane. Carmen is wearing an Emanuel Ungaro gown.

