Camila Cabello is Princess Perfection at Grammys 2017
Camila Cabello totally slayed the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.
The former Fifth Harmony singer channeled her inner royal and became a princess for tonight’s show.
This event marks Camila‘s biggest appearance since leaving Fifth Harmony in December of 2016.
Camila will be presenting at tonight’s show!
Make sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS!
