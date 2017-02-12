Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:53 pm

Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban Perform 'The Fighter' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban joined forces to perform “The Fighter” on stage at the 2017 Grammys.

The pair received huge cheers from the audience as they rocked out during the performance of their new hit song.

Watch the clip below, and stay tuned for the music video from Keith and Carrie!

FYI: Carrie is wearing a Alexandrine L’amour by Davidson Zanine dress, Stefere Jewelry earrings, Messika and Swati Dhanak rings, and Pelle Moda shoes for the performance.
Photos: Getty
