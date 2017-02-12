Casey Affleck & Michelle Williams Step Out at BAFTAs 2017

Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck are ready to sweep the BAFTAs!

The Manchester by the Sea stars stepped out at the award ceremony on Sunday (February 12) held at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Their film is up for several awards during the ceremony including Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Director!

Not only is the touching film up for so many awards but Casey is also nominated for Best Actor while Michelle received a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

FYI: Michelle is wearing Louis Vuitton.