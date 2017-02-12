Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 3:23 pm

Casey Affleck & Michelle Williams Step Out at BAFTAs 2017

Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck are ready to sweep the BAFTAs!

The Manchester by the Sea stars stepped out at the award ceremony on Sunday (February 12) held at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Their film is up for several awards during the ceremony including Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Director!

Not only is the touching film up for so many awards but Casey is also nominated for Best Actor while Michelle received a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

FYI: Michelle is wearing Louis Vuitton.

