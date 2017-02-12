Casey Affleck Takes Home Best Actor at BAFTAs 2017!

Casey Affleck received a major honor while at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 41-year-old Manchester By The Sea actor took home one of the most coveted awards of the night – Best Actor!

Casey had some tough competition, beating out Hacksaw Ridge‘s Andrew Garfield, Nocturnal Animals‘ Jake Gyllenhaal, La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling and Captain Fantastic‘s Viggo Mortensen.

The film also was given the award for Best Original Screenplay.