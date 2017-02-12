Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:32 pm

CeeLo Green Introduces Gnarly Davidson to Grammys 2017 with All Gold Costume

CeeLo Green wears a full gold costume along with gold face makeup to introduce his new Gnarly Davidson persona while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old singer and former The Voice coach was completely unrecognizable in his costume. He arrived to the show on a motorcycle with a giant entourage of bikers. Watch the moment in the video below!

The night before, CeeLo wore a similar outfit that was all black and his mask lit up with all different colors. See those photos in the gallery.

A video posted by Mikkel (@mikkelstargate) on

