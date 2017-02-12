Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:21 pm

Chance The Rapper Wins Best New Artist at the Grammys 2017!

Chance The Rapper Wins Best New Artist at the Grammys 2017!

Chance The Rapper is having a big night at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

The 23-year-old rapper won the first award during the night for Best New Artist!

Before the show even started, it was announced that Chance won the award for Best Rap Performance for his song “No Problem” with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

On the red carpet, Chance looked handsome in a gray suit as he arrived at the at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.


Congrats Chance!
