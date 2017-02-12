Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:31 pm

Charli XCX Compares Her Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Look to an Emoji

Charli XCX Compares Her Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Look to an Emoji

Charli XCX looked so fierce on the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet!

The 24-year-old British singer – who plans to release a new album this year – attended the event held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Charli went for a stunning all-red look, from her strapless red dress to her elegant red pumps. She added to the fierceness by accessorizing with safety pin earrings! Take a closer look at them in our gallery.

When asked to compare her look to an emoji, Charli told Entertainment Tonight, “I think it would be the dancing woman in the red dress.” Watch a GIF below.

FYI: Charli is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress and earrings with Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Charli recently performed her new song “Bounce” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Click inside to watch it…


Charli XCX Performs “Bounce”
