David Bowie Wins Five Posthumous Grammys, Sweeps His Categories!

David Bowie picked up five awards at the 2017 Grammys, over a year after he passed away following a battle with liver cancer.

The late singer released his album Blackstar two days before he died in January 2016 and the album took home a bunch of award.

Blackstar won Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), and Best Recording Package, and the song “Blackstar” won the awards for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

Many people were surprised that David was not nominated for Album of the Year, but it looks like the Grammys made up for it by awarding him everything that he was nominated for!