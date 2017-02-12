Daya & The Chainsmokers Win Best Dance Recording at the Grammys 2017!

Daya poses with The Chainsmokers as they hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old singer looked pretty in a long-sleeved black dress as the guys suited up for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daya

It was already announced that Daya and The Chainsmokers – which consists of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall – won the award for Best Dance Recording for their hit song “Don’t Let Me Down”!

This is the first Grammy win for both Daya and The Chainsmokers.

FYI: Daya is wearing a Balmain dress.