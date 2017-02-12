Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:41 pm

Daya & The Chainsmokers Win Best Dance Recording at the Grammys 2017!

Daya & The Chainsmokers Win Best Dance Recording at the Grammys 2017!

Daya poses with The Chainsmokers as they hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old singer looked pretty in a long-sleeved black dress as the guys suited up for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daya

It was already announced that Daya and The Chainsmokers – which consists of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall – won the award for Best Dance Recording for their hit song “Don’t Let Me Down”!

This is the first Grammy win for both Daya and The Chainsmokers.

FYI: Daya is wearing a Balmain dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
daya chainsmokers win at the grammys 01
daya chainsmokers win at the grammys 02
daya chainsmokers win at the grammys 03
daya chainsmokers win at the grammys 04
daya chainsmokers win at the grammys 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Alex Pall, Daya, Drew Taggart, Grammys, The Chainsmokers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here