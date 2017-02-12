Demi Lovato Looks Amazing & 'Confident' at Grammys 2017

Demi Lovato looks so amazing on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The “Body Say” singer wowed in a backless gold dress.

Demi is up for Best Pop Vocal Album tonight for Confident and she’ll also be performing in the Bee Gees tribute!

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS!

FYI: Demi is wearing a Julien MacDonald dress, David Yurman jewelry, an Edie Parker clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.