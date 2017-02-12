Dev Patel Wins Best Supporting Actor at BAFTAs 2017!

Dev Patel proudly poses with his trophy in the winners room at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 26-year-old actor won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the movie Lion.

Dev beat out Nocturnal Animals‘ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Foster Jenkins‘ Hugh Grant, Hell or High Water‘s Jeff Bridges, and Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali. He is also up for the same award at the Oscars in two weeks.

FYI: Dev is wearing Burberry.