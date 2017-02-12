Dierks Bentley & Elle King Arrive on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

Dierks Bentley and Elle King have arrived on the 2017 Grammys red carpet!

The duo were up for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award at the show, held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles, but lost to Pentatonix and Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene.”

Also pictured inside is country singer Thomas Rhett.

FYI: Dierks is wearing Armani. Elle is wearing a Teuta Matoshi dress.