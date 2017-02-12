Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:00 pm

Dierks Bentley & Elle King Arrive on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

Dierks Bentley & Elle King Arrive on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

Dierks Bentley and Elle King have arrived on the 2017 Grammys red carpet!

The duo were up for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award at the show, held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles, but lost to Pentatonix and Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene.”

Also pictured inside is country singer Thomas Rhett.

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS! We’ll also be live blogging all of the show so stay tuned!

FYI: Dierks is wearing Armani. Elle is wearing a Teuta Matoshi dress.
