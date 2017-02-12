Diplo's Two Sons Might Be Cutest Grammys 2017 Dates!

Diplo walked the 2017 Grammys red carpet with his two adorable sons Lockett and Lazer!

The 30-year-old DJ was seen at the big event, held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

“Pulled up with my dates #grammys2017,” Diplo tweeted. “They won the Grammy” he added.

Diplo is up for two Grammys tonight – Album of the Year (for Producer of Beyonce‘s album Lemonade and producer for Justin Bieber‘s album Purpose.)

