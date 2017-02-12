Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:17 pm

Diplo's Two Sons Might Be Cutest Grammys 2017 Dates!

Diplo's Two Sons Might Be Cutest Grammys 2017 Dates!

Diplo walked the 2017 Grammys red carpet with his two adorable sons Lockett and Lazer!

The 30-year-old DJ was seen at the big event, held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

“Pulled up with my dates #grammys2017,” Diplo tweeted. “They won the Grammy” he added.

Diplo is up for two Grammys tonight – Album of the Year (for Producer of Beyonce‘s album Lemonade and producer for Justin Bieber‘s album Purpose.)

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS!

