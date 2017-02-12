DNCE Slays the Grammy 2017 Red Carpet

DNCE hit their first Grammys red carpet together at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Joe Jonas rocked a burly beard and JinLoo Lee was all fire and attitude as the boys — Joe, Cole Whittle and Jack Lawless — flanked her.

They may not be nominated for an award this year, but the band looked like winners on the carpet.

FYI: JinJoo and Cole are wearing KTZ, Joe is in Dior and Jack is wearing Givenchy.