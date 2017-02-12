Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:03 pm

DNCE Slays the Grammy 2017 Red Carpet

DNCE Slays the Grammy 2017 Red Carpet

DNCE hit their first Grammys red carpet together at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Joe Jonas rocked a burly beard and JinLoo Lee was all fire and attitude as the boys — Joe, Cole Whittle and Jack Lawless — flanked her.

They may not be nominated for an award this year, but the band looked like winners on the carpet.

FYI: JinJoo and Cole are wearing KTZ, Joe is in Dior and Jack is wearing Givenchy.
Photos: Getty
