Donald Trump Attends The People's Court on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Alec Baldwin reprises his role as Donald Trump while heading to court in this funny sketch from last night’s Saturday Night Live.

As he enters “The People’s Court,” we are also introduced to the 9th Circuit Judge Defendants who are accused of…”knowing the constitution?”

“The bad people are pouring in,” Trump claims. “Bad dudes are coming in here. Bad hombres.”

Trump brings in a character witness in none other than Vladimir Putin (Beck Beckett).

Watch the “Trump People’s Court” sketch below!



Trump People’s Court – SNL