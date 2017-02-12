Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 6:00 am

Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery & Laura Carmichael Reunite at Disneyland!

Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery & Laura Carmichael Reunite at Disneyland!

Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery pose for a cute photo with Goofy outside of Sleeping Beauty Castle on Friday afternoon (February 10) at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

The Downton Abbey stars reunited for a fun day at the park after what was likely their final appearance together to promote the series.

The series finale aired in December 2015 and the cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards last month.

Michelle shared a ton of photos and videos from the day on Instagram and called the visit a “childhood dream come true.”

Last one. @disneyland Childhood dream come true. Thank you 🙏🏻 🐭

A photo posted by Michelle Dockery (@theladydockers) on

Photos: Scott Brinegar/Disneyland
Posted to: Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery

