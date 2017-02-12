Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 1:36 pm

Ed Sheeran Makes Second Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Makes Second Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran took to the stage at Saturday Night Live and his performances were incredible!

The 25-year-old singer made his second appearance on the late night show on Saturday (February 11) to perform two songs off of his upcoming album ÷.

Ed chose to sing his latest single “Shape of You,” as well as another song from his third studio album called “Castle on the Hill.”

He last appeared on SNL in April of 2014 to perform his hits “Don’t” and “Sing.”

Check out Ed‘s performance of “Shape of You” below…

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” on Saturday Night Live

Click inside to watch Ed’s performance of “Castle on the Hill”…

Ed Sheeran – “Castle on the Hill” on Saturday Night Live

