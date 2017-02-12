Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:45 pm

Ed Sheeran Performs 'Shape Of You' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Performs 'Shape Of You' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran took the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards to perform his hot song “Shape Of You” for the screaming crowd at the award show!

The 25-year-old entertainer had the help of his loop-pedal to create the amazing live performance for the audience. Ed was just on Saturday Night Live the evening before, so it looks like he took a quick flight to the west coast to perform at music’s biggest night!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

Watch Ed’s performance below at the 2017 Grammys…
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 01
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 02
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 03
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 04
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 05
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 06
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 07
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 08
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 09
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 10
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 11
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 12
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 13
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 14
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 15
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 16
ed sheeran grammys 2017 performance video 17

