Ed Sheeran Performs 'Shape Of You' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran took the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards to perform his hot song “Shape Of You” for the screaming crowd at the award show!

The 25-year-old entertainer had the help of his loop-pedal to create the amazing live performance for the audience. Ed was just on Saturday Night Live the evening before, so it looks like he took a quick flight to the west coast to perform at music’s biggest night!

Watch Ed’s performance below at the 2017 Grammys…

