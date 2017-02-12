Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:45 pm
Ed Sheeran Performs 'Shape Of You' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!
Ed Sheeran took the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards to perform his hot song “Shape Of You” for the screaming crowd at the award show!
The 25-year-old entertainer had the help of his loop-pedal to create the amazing live performance for the audience. Ed was just on Saturday Night Live the evening before, so it looks like he took a quick flight to the west coast to perform at music’s biggest night!
Watch Ed’s performance below at the 2017 Grammys…
