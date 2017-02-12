Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 2:03 pm

Emma Stone Stuns at BAFTAs 2017 Sans Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone looks incredible while walking the red carpet at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 28-year-old actress is nominated for Leading Actress for her work in La La Land and her co-star Ryan Gosling, who is up for Leading Actor, sadly was not able to make it to the show.

La La Land is up for 11 awards at the event, including Best Film.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Chanel Couture outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Chanel clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
emma stone baftas 2017 sans ryan gosling 01
emma stone baftas 2017 sans ryan gosling 02
emma stone baftas 2017 sans ryan gosling 03
emma stone baftas 2017 sans ryan gosling 04
emma stone baftas 2017 sans ryan gosling 05

Photos: Getty
  • Jake

    Would look better without those pants.

  • Casey C

    the outfit doesn’t know what it wants to be. would be much better, smoother silhouette, and more flattering without the weird pants. as a dress this would have worked much better

  • LolaLola

    dresses over pants again? looks dumb

