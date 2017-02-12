Emma Stone Stuns at BAFTAs 2017 Sans Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone looks incredible while walking the red carpet at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 28-year-old actress is nominated for Leading Actress for her work in La La Land and her co-star Ryan Gosling, who is up for Leading Actor, sadly was not able to make it to the show.

La La Land is up for 11 awards at the event, including Best Film.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Chanel Couture outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Chanel clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.