Emma Stone Wins Best Actress for 'La La Land' at BAFTAs 2017

Emma Stone keeps on winning the awards for her work in La La Land and she just added another win this year!

The 28-year-old actress won the prize for Best Actress at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Emma beat out Arrival‘s Amy Adams, The Girl on the Train‘s Emily Blunt, Florence Foster Jenkins‘ Meryl Streep, and Jackie‘s Natalie Portman to take home the win.

La La Land was the big winner of the night with five awards, including Best Film. Make sure to see the full list of winners!

FYI: Emma is wearing a Chanel Couture outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Chanel clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.