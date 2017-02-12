Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 5:13 pm

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress for 'La La Land' at BAFTAs 2017

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress for 'La La Land' at BAFTAs 2017

Emma Stone keeps on winning the awards for her work in La La Land and she just added another win this year!

The 28-year-old actress won the prize for Best Actress at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Emma beat out Arrival‘s Amy Adams, The Girl on the Train‘s Emily Blunt, Florence Foster JenkinsMeryl Streep, and Jackie‘s Natalie Portman to take home the win.

La La Land was the big winner of the night with five awards, including Best Film. Make sure to see the full list of winners!

FYI: Emma is wearing a Chanel Couture outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Chanel clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone wins best actress at baftas 2017 01
emma stone wins best actress at baftas 2017 02
emma stone wins best actress at baftas 2017 03
emma stone wins best actress at baftas 2017 04
emma stone wins best actress at baftas 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 BAFTAs, BAFTAs, Emma Stone, La La Land

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here