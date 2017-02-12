Felicity Jones & Riz Ahmed Take on Presenter Duties at BAFTAs 2017

Felicity Jones and Riz Ahmed brought a little Star Wars to the BAFTAs!

The co-stars stepped out at the award ceremony on Sunday (February 12) held at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

During the ceremony, their film Rogue One was nominated for Best Special Visual Effects as well as Best Make Up & Hair.

Both Felicity and Riz also took to the stage to present awards, handing out Best Supporting Actor to Dev Patel as well as the award for Best Animated Film.

FYI: Felicity is wearing a Christian Dior dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Bulgari jewelry.



