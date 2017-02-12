Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 3:00 pm

Grammys 2017 - Full Performers & Presenters List!

Grammys 2017 - Full Performers & Presenters List!

It’s only a matter of hours left until the 2017 Grammy Awards kick off live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles!

The show is going to be filled with over 15 amazing performances from stars like Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga (joined by Metallica).

Meanwhile, everyone from Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez, to Camila Cabello and Paris Jackson will hit the stage to hand out accolades.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of nominations too!

Hosted by James Corden, the 2017 Grammys air live TONIGHT, February 12 on CBS!

Click inside for the full list of 2017 Grammys performers and presenters…

Grammys 2017 – Performers List

Beyonce
Adele
Kelsea Ballerini
William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.
Chance The Rapper and Kirk Franklin
Cynthia Erivo and John Legend for a special In Memoriam tribute performance
Lady Gaga and Metallica
Little Big Town
Demi Lovato with Andra Day and Tori Kelly celebrating the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever
Lukas Graham
Bruno Mars
Maren Morris and Alicia Keys
Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest
Katy Perry
Sturgill Simpson
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban
The Weeknd with Daft Punk

Grammys 2017 – Presenters List

Camila Cabello
The Chainsmokers
Kelly Clarkson
Laverne Cox
Jason Derulo
Celine Dion
DNCE
Halsey
Taraji P. Henson
Paris Jackson
Nick Jonas
Jennifer Lopez
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Katharine McPhee
Pentatonix
Thomas Rhett
Gina Rodriguez
Ryan Seacrest
John Travolta
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here