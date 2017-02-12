Grammys 2017 - Full Performers & Presenters List!
It’s only a matter of hours left until the 2017 Grammy Awards kick off live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles!
The show is going to be filled with over 15 amazing performances from stars like Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga (joined by Metallica).
Meanwhile, everyone from Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez, to Camila Cabello and Paris Jackson will hit the stage to hand out accolades.
In case you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of nominations too!
Hosted by James Corden, the 2017 Grammys air live TONIGHT, February 12 on CBS!
Click inside for the full list of 2017 Grammys performers and presenters…
Grammys 2017 – Performers List
Beyonce
Adele
Kelsea Ballerini
William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.
Chance The Rapper and Kirk Franklin
Cynthia Erivo and John Legend for a special In Memoriam tribute performance
Lady Gaga and Metallica
Little Big Town
Demi Lovato with Andra Day and Tori Kelly celebrating the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever
Lukas Graham
Bruno Mars
Maren Morris and Alicia Keys
Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest
Katy Perry
Sturgill Simpson
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban
The Weeknd with Daft Punk
Grammys 2017 – Presenters List
Camila Cabello
The Chainsmokers
Kelly Clarkson
Laverne Cox
Jason Derulo
Celine Dion
DNCE
Halsey
Taraji P. Henson
Paris Jackson
Nick Jonas
Jennifer Lopez
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Katharine McPhee
Pentatonix
Thomas Rhett
Gina Rodriguez
Ryan Seacrest
John Travolta