Grammys 2017 - Full Performers & Presenters List!

It’s only a matter of hours left until the 2017 Grammy Awards kick off live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles!

The show is going to be filled with over 15 amazing performances from stars like Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga (joined by Metallica).

Meanwhile, everyone from Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez, to Camila Cabello and Paris Jackson will hit the stage to hand out accolades.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of nominations too!

Hosted by James Corden, the 2017 Grammys air live TONIGHT, February 12 on CBS!

Click inside for the full list of 2017 Grammys performers and presenters…

Grammys 2017 – Performers List

Beyonce

Adele

Kelsea Ballerini

William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.

Chance The Rapper and Kirk Franklin

Cynthia Erivo and John Legend for a special In Memoriam tribute performance

Lady Gaga and Metallica

Little Big Town

Demi Lovato with Andra Day and Tori Kelly celebrating the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever

Lukas Graham

Bruno Mars

Maren Morris and Alicia Keys

Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest

Katy Perry

Sturgill Simpson

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban

The Weeknd with Daft Punk

Grammys 2017 – Presenters List

Camila Cabello

The Chainsmokers

Kelly Clarkson

Laverne Cox

Jason Derulo

Celine Dion

DNCE

Halsey

Taraji P. Henson

Paris Jackson

Nick Jonas

Jennifer Lopez

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Katharine McPhee

Pentatonix

Thomas Rhett

Gina Rodriguez

Ryan Seacrest

John Travolta