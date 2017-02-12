Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:57 pm

Grammys 2017: Katy Perry Performs 'Chained to the Rhythm' - Watch Now!

Grammys 2017: Katy Perry Performs 'Chained to the Rhythm' - Watch Now!

Katy Perry just gave the first performance of her hot new song “Chained to the Rhythm” on stage at the 2017 Grammys.

The 32-year-old entertainer just released the song earlier in the week, and also teased a brand new song “Bon Appetit”!

Katy was joined for the performance by Skip Marley, who lends his vocals to the song as well.

You can see Katy is wearing arm bands that read “Persist” on them.

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, airing right now on CBS!

Watch the clip below…
