Grammys 2017 Live Stream - Watch the Red Carpet Video!

There red carpet is about to kick off at the 2017 Grammy Awards and you catch the live stream video right here!

The star-studded show will feature performances from Beyonce, Adele, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, John Legend, and so many more. Make sure to see the full list of performers hitting the stage!

Meanwhile, Beyonce leads the pack this year with nine total nominations. Go refresh your memory on all the nominees before the show starts!

Hosted by James Corden, the 2017 Grammys air live TONIGHT, February 12 on CBS!

You can check out the red carpet live stream from Billboard below and if you want to watch the live stream of the Grammys show, sign into CBS All Access.

*If the video isn’t playing, right click on the screen and press “play.”