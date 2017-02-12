Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:40 pm

Grammys 2017: See the Red Carpet's Cutest Couples!

Next Slide »

Grammys 2017: See the Red Carpet's Cutest Couples!

So many couples hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

From longtime lovebirds John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to newlyweds Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trufino, they all packed on the sweet PDA.

And you can’t talk about epic couples without talking about the hottest country duo ever – Faith Hill and Tim McGraw!

Click through the slideshow to see the cutest Grammys couples…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here