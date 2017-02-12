Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:00 am

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: Where Are the Stars Sitting?

The day has come and the 2017 Grammy Awards are set to air live tonight! Before the show airs, we are giving you a look at the seating chart, which shows you where all the stars will be located in the audience.

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z will be located in the front row and her younger sister Solange Knowles will be sitting behind them alongside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

There is a runway going down the middle of the floor and splitting the seating sections into two. On the other side of the stage will be Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman will presumably sit next to Adele.

Some of the other stars you can expect to see right up in the center are The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez.

Click through the gallery to see all of the seating chart photos…

Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: CBS, Wire Image
