Halle Berry Says Her Failed Marriages Made Her Feel Guilty

Halle Berry shows off her curly hair while posing for photos at the City Summit event on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress opened up at the event about being married three times in the past and how she has felt guilty for causing disappointment.

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” Halle said during the Q&A (via ET). “[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairytales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairytales today.”

“But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment,” she added. “I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish.”

“In every one of those situations, as hard — and sometimes embarrassing — as it was, I learned so much about myself,” Halle said. “All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life.”