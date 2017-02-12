Halsey Channels Major 90s Vibes During Grammys 2017

Halsey went for a daring look on the Grammys red carpet!

The 22-year-old songstress stepped out in an unbuttoned and over-sized matching set on the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

On the carpet, Halsey explained that her outfit was inspired by 90s R&B performers like Aaliyah and TLC.

She was also joined on the carpet by Skylar Grey and her friend Skrillex who she joked around with before posing for pics.

FYI: Halsey is wearing a Christian Wijnants outfit and Vita Fede jewelry.