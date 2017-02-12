Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:36 pm

Halsey Channels Major 90s Vibes During Grammys 2017

Halsey Channels Major 90s Vibes During Grammys 2017

Halsey went for a daring look on the Grammys red carpet!

The 22-year-old songstress stepped out in an unbuttoned and over-sized matching set on the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

On the carpet, Halsey explained that her outfit was inspired by 90s R&B performers like Aaliyah and TLC.

She was also joined on the carpet by Skylar Grey and her friend Skrillex who she joked around with before posing for pics.

FYI: Halsey is wearing a Christian Wijnants outfit and Vita Fede jewelry.

