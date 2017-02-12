Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:53 pm

Heidi Klum & Kat Graham Shine at the Grammys 2017

Heidi Klum & Kat Graham Shine at the Grammys 2017

Heidi Klum shows off a lot of leg as she arrives at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old model and TV personality rocked a super short, sheer silver dress for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Also spotted looking lovely on the red carpet was Kat Graham – who wore a shiny red, white, and black gown.

Also pictured inside: Kat getting her makeup done at Variety’s Portrait Studio at the Music Is Universal Lounge presented by Variety and Citi.

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Philip Plein dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Kat is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture with Le Vian earrings and a Swati ring.
