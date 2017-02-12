Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer Will Make 'SNL' Hosting Debut in March

Octavia Spencer was announced tonight as an upcoming host of Saturday Night Live!

The 46-year-old Hidden Figures actress will be featured on the sketch comedy series in the episode airing on March 4.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Octavia Spencer

No musical guest has been announced yet.

“So this is happening,” Octavia wrote on Instagram along with the photo below. “Hope to see you there. #snl #3/4.”

“I.. CAN’T.. WAIT,” she added on Twitter.

A photo posted by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Earlier tonight, Octavia had a funny on-stage moment at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards. Click inside to see what happened…