Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 2:02 am

Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer Will Make 'SNL' Hosting Debut in March

Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer Will Make 'SNL' Hosting Debut in March

Octavia Spencer was announced tonight as an upcoming host of Saturday Night Live!

The 46-year-old Hidden Figures actress will be featured on the sketch comedy series in the episode airing on March 4.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Octavia Spencer

No musical guest has been announced yet.

“So this is happening,” Octavia wrote on Instagram along with the photo below. “Hope to see you there. #snl #3/4.”

“I.. CAN’T.. WAIT,” she added on Twitter.

Earlier tonight, Octavia had a funny on-stage moment at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards. Click inside to see what happened…

That moment you realize the TelePrompTer is NOT working …. or you've gone blind. #imageawards

A photo posted by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Octavia Spencer, Saturday Night Live, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The truth is ALWAYS out there

    RELEASE HER SOUL!!
    The world (most of it) is destroying the twin flame God created for everyone to see. It is still incomplete and split. See and read more on the link and throughout his threads for the truth.
    The truth is ALWAYS out there.

    http://youneedtosee.weebly.com/twin-flame-photo-of-the-week.html

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here