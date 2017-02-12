Hillary Scott Takes Home Best Contemporary Christian Album at Grammys 2017

Hillary Scott has already won a Grammy and the ceremony hasn’t even begun!

The 30-year-old Lady Antebellum singer stepped out at the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

At the earlier Premiere Ceremony, Hillary was given a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Love Remains.

“Today is the day. Humbled beyond words to be here with my precious family. Thank you God from whom ALL blessings flow. #grammys2017,” Hillary wrote on her Twitter.