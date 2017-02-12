Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:10 pm

Hillary Scott Takes Home Best Contemporary Christian Album at Grammys 2017

Hillary Scott Takes Home Best Contemporary Christian Album at Grammys 2017

Hillary Scott has already won a Grammy and the ceremony hasn’t even begun!

The 30-year-old Lady Antebellum singer stepped out at the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

At the earlier Premiere Ceremony, Hillary was given a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Love Remains.

“Today is the day. Humbled beyond words to be here with my precious family. Thank you God from whom ALL blessings flow. #grammys2017,” Hillary wrote on her Twitter.

Just Jared on Facebook
hillary scott contemporary christian album 2017 grammys 01
hillary scott contemporary christian album 2017 grammys 02
hillary scott contemporary christian album 2017 grammys 03
hillary scott contemporary christian album 2017 grammys 04
hillary scott contemporary christian album 2017 grammys 05
hillary scott contemporary christian album 2017 grammys 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys, Hillary Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here