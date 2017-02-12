Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:43 pm

Host James Corden Brings Wife Julia Carey to Grammys 2017

Host James Corden Brings Wife Julia Carey to Grammys 2017

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey have arrived for the 2017 Grammys!

The 38-year-old talk show host is set to host the show tonight, held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles. This is James‘ first year taking on hosting duties from LL Cool J, who was longtime host of the music award show.

James is sure to bring a good time – expect to see some Grammys-themed Carpool Karaoke!

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

Photos: Getty
