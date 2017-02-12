James Corden Takes on 'Fake News' with 'Fake Tweets' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

James Corden took a dig at Donald Trump with a bit about “fake tweets” at the 2017 Grammys, parodying the President’s frequent reference to “fake news.”

While the 38-year-old host of the show was speaking on stage asking people to tweet, a bunch of tweets came in that were insulting to James‘ appearance and hosting skills.

Taking notice, James told the crowd, “Any fake tweets you see are not real tweets. The negative tweets are fake.”

Watch the bit below…