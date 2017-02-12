Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:35 pm

James Corden Takes on 'Fake News' with 'Fake Tweets' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now!

James Corden took a dig at Donald Trump with a bit about “fake tweets” at the 2017 Grammys, parodying the President’s frequent reference to “fake news.”

While the 38-year-old host of the show was speaking on stage asking people to tweet, a bunch of tweets came in that were insulting to James‘ appearance and hosting skills.

Taking notice, James told the crowd, “Any fake tweets you see are not real tweets. The negative tweets are fake.”

Watch the bit below…
Photos: Getty
