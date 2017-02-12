Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:50 pm

James Corden's Grammys 2017 Opening Video: Rap, Trump Call Out, & More!

James Corden opened the 2017 Grammys with quite the memorable opening!

The 38-year-old host first had a couple of mishaps, and yelled at his backup dancers! He then broke out into a rap, which included a Donald Trump diss.

“Live it all up because this is the best and with President Trump we don’t know what comes next,” James rapped as the audience cheered.

Watch the rap below…

Click inside for another video from James’ opening…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
