James Corden's Grammys 2017 Opening Video: Rap, Trump Call Out, & More!
James Corden opened the 2017 Grammys with quite the memorable opening!
The 38-year-old host first had a couple of mishaps, and yelled at his backup dancers! He then broke out into a rap, which included a Donald Trump diss.
“Live it all up because this is the best and with President Trump we don’t know what comes next,” James rapped as the audience cheered.
Watch the rap below…
#GRAMMYs: Watch host @JKCorden call out Trump in opening rap https://t.co/1nVlVEzoSx pic.twitter.com/AC54cgmmfk
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017
Click inside for another video from James’ opening…
Host James Corden makes a #GRAMMYs entrance to remember. pic.twitter.com/oPD2utiar5
— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017