James Corden's Parents Take Advantage of Their 'Free Passes' at the Grammys While Getting Cozy with Heidi Klum & Nick Jonas!

James Corden still gets embarrassed by his parents!

While hosting tonight’s Grammy Awards, James shared with the audience that his parents are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary!

As he was walking into the crowds, James found his dad Malcolm getting cozy as Heidi Klum sat on his lap!

Malcolm then explained that blonde model is his “free pass” and that he and his wife are taking advantage of their Hollywood passes tonight.

On the other side of the room, James‘ mother Margaret sat on the lap of her own free pass – hottie Nick Jonas!

Mr. & Mrs. Corden sure know how to gift each other on their anniversary! ❤️ #Grammys pic.twitter.com/NTGeY9bxS4 — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) February 13, 2017

Watch the funny moment from the Grammys inside…



James Corden’s Parents – 2017 Grammys