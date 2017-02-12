Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:35 pm

James Corden's Parents Take Advantage of Their 'Free Passes' at the Grammys While Getting Cozy with Heidi Klum & Nick Jonas!

James Corden still gets embarrassed by his parents!

While hosting tonight’s Grammy Awards, James shared with the audience that his parents are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary!

As he was walking into the crowds, James found his dad Malcolm getting cozy as Heidi Klum sat on his lap!

Malcolm then explained that blonde model is his “free pass” and that he and his wife are taking advantage of their Hollywood passes tonight.

On the other side of the room, James‘ mother Margaret sat on the lap of her own free pass – hottie Nick Jonas!

Watch the funny moment from the Grammys inside…


James Corden’s Parents – 2017 Grammys
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys, Heidi Klum, James Corden, Nick Jonas

