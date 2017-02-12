Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Hold Hands at BAFTAs 2017

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner make one extremely hot couple while walking the red carpet at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 34-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actor presented during the show with his buddy Rafe Spall and they shared some laughs while posing together in the press room.

Jamie‘s new movie is off to a strong start at the box office. The film brought in $46.8 million for its opening weekend in the U.S. and an additional $100.1 million around the globe.

FYI: Amelia is wearing an Ong Oaj Pairam dress.

10+ pictures inside of Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner at the awards show…