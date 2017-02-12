Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 3:56 pm

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Hold Hands at BAFTAs 2017

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner make one extremely hot couple while walking the red carpet at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 34-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actor presented during the show with his buddy Rafe Spall and they shared some laughs while posing together in the press room.

Jamie‘s new movie is off to a strong start at the box office. The film brought in $46.8 million for its opening weekend in the U.S. and an additional $100.1 million around the globe.

FYI: Amelia is wearing an Ong Oaj Pairam dress.

10+ pictures inside of Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner at the awards show…

