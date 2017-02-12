Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:56 pm

Jason Derulo & Desiigner Get Fashionable at the Grammys 2017

Jason Derulo & Desiigner Get Fashionable at the Grammys 2017

Jason Derulo looked super suave while stepping out at the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old singer rocked a tux and fur-lined jacket while walking the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Derulo

He was also joined at the event by Desiigner, who posed alongside his manager Zana Ray as well as his mom!

Desiigner was up for his first Grammy for Best Rap Performance for his song “Panda” but lost out to Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne‘s song “No Problem.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jason derulo desiigner 2017 grammys 01
jason derulo desiigner 2017 grammys 02
jason derulo desiigner 2017 grammys 03
jason derulo desiigner 2017 grammys 04
jason derulo desiigner 2017 grammys 05
jason derulo desiigner 2017 grammys 06
jason derulo desiigner 2017 grammys 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Desiigner, Grammys, Jason Derulo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here