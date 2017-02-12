Jason Derulo & Desiigner Get Fashionable at the Grammys 2017

Jason Derulo looked super suave while stepping out at the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old singer rocked a tux and fur-lined jacket while walking the red carpet.

He was also joined at the event by Desiigner, who posed alongside his manager Zana Ray as well as his mom!

Desiigner was up for his first Grammy for Best Rap Performance for his song “Panda” but lost out to Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne‘s song “No Problem.”