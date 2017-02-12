Jennifer Hudson & Cynthia Erivo Celebrate Grammy Nom at Clive Davis' Annual Gala!

Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo walk the red carpet at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party on Saturday (February 11) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies starred in the original Broadway cast of the revival of The Color Purple and their nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the Grammys!

Other stars in attendance at the annual gala were Mary J. Blige, Best New Artist nominee Chance the Rapper, Diplo, Aloe Blacc, JC Chasez, Jessie J with fellow The Voice Australia coach Joel Madden, and Brendon Urie with wife Sarah Orzechowski.

Jennifer, Mary, Chance, and Brendon all hit the stage for performances at the event!

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress. Mary is wearing a Wolk Morais dress and Tamara Mellon shoes on the carpet.