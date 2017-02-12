Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:48 pm

Jennifer Lopez Gets Political to Open Grammys 2017

Jennifer Lopez Gets Political to Open Grammys 2017

Jennifer Lopez was the first star to speak during the show and she started the evening with a political moment at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old entertainer presented the award for Best New Artist, but first urged people to speak up about injustices.

“At this particular point in history, our voices are needed more than ever,” Jennifer said. “As Toni Morrison once said, this is precisely the time when artists go to work.”

“There is no time for despair, no place for self pity, no need for silence, and no room for fear. We do language, that is how civilizations heal. So tonight, we celebrate our most universal language, music as we honor the voices of the past and the present,” she added.
