Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Drake on Grammys 2017 Carpet

Jennifer Lopez had nothing but amazing things to say about beau Drake at the 2017 Grammys.

The 47-year-old entertainer was asked about him during her interview with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

“Of course. I love Drake,” J.Lo said. “He’s so brilliant, talented, amazing. We made a song together. We hung out. We have a great time. he’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy.”

In case you missed it, get more scoop on their upcoming collaboration!