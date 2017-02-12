Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:53 pm

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Drake on Grammys 2017 Carpet

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Drake on Grammys 2017 Carpet

Jennifer Lopez had nothing but amazing things to say about beau Drake at the 2017 Grammys.

The 47-year-old entertainer was asked about him during her interview with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

“Of course. I love Drake,” J.Lo said. “He’s so brilliant, talented, amazing. We made a song together. We hung out. We have a great time. he’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy.”

In case you missed it, get more scoop on their upcoming collaboration!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez 2017 grammys carpet 01
jennifer lopez 2017 grammys carpet 02
jennifer lopez 2017 grammys carpet 03
jennifer lopez 2017 grammys carpet 04
jennifer lopez 2017 grammys carpet 05
jennifer lopez 2017 grammys carpet 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Drake, Grammys, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here