Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Grammys 2000 Dress Inspired Google Image Seach!

One of the most iconic fashion moments ever at the Grammys was in 2000 when Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet in a green Versace dress that bared a whole lot of skin… but did you know that the moment actually inspired Google Image Search?!

A couple of years ago, a Google exec revealed how the web traffic generated from JLo‘s red carpet moment led to the company establishing a way to search for images.

“At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen,” Eric Schmidt wrote in an essay published in January 2015. “But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

Jennifer is set to make an appearance at the 2017 Grammys tonight (February 12) and we can’t wait to see what she will wear!