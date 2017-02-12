Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:20 am

Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Grammys 2000 Dress Inspired Google Image Seach!

Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Grammys 2000 Dress Inspired Google Image Seach!

One of the most iconic fashion moments ever at the Grammys was in 2000 when Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet in a green Versace dress that bared a whole lot of skin… but did you know that the moment actually inspired Google Image Search?!

A couple of years ago, a Google exec revealed how the web traffic generated from JLo‘s red carpet moment led to the company establishing a way to search for images.

“At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen,” Eric Schmidt wrote in an essay published in January 2015. “But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

Jennifer is set to make an appearance at the 2017 Grammys tonight (February 12) and we can’t wait to see what she will wear!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez iconic grammys 2000 dress 01
jennifer lopez iconic grammys 2000 dress 02
jennifer lopez iconic grammys 2000 dress 03
jennifer lopez iconic grammys 2000 dress 04
jennifer lopez iconic grammys 2000 dress 05
jennifer lopez iconic grammys 2000 dress 06
jennifer lopez iconic grammys 2000 dress 07

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Grammys, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here